Browns OC: Baker Mayfield's start will be the 'real test'

Baker Mayfield put the Cleveland Browns on his back in his first NFL appearance, zipping passes, opening up the offense, dodging defenders and dropping dimes.

If there was one caveat to the rookie's first work, it was, as Jamal Adams suggested, the New York Jets didn't prepare to face Mayfield.

The Oakland Raiders should not be taken by surprise in Mayfield's first start Sunday.

"Now, this is the real test," Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said, via the team's official website. "I know that a lot of people are covering the bust for Canton already, to steal one from my old pal [Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill] Parcells. He set the bar high. I do not know that every week is going to go like that went. I will say this, as an offense, we need to execute better earlier."

In six drives last week, Mayfield led the Browns to 21 points, completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards and had a 100.1 passer rating. The rookie's playmaking ability leaped off the screen. Mayfield sees the field well and isn't afraid to throw in tight windows. Haley called his rookie a "gunslinger." With that gunslinger mentality, however, the OC expects some growing pains.

"I just want to see him, like everybody else, continue to get better," Haley said. "That little sample size, throwing for 70-plus percent and making big plays, catching a ball for us, I think that was a small sample size. I have been around long enough to understand that there are going to be ups and downs. We just have to get him as much as possible without taking away that gunslinger attitude to make sure that he is doing smart things, not reckless or careless things. He did a couple in the game and got away with them. That is what we will be working on.

"It is great that he set a high standard. At the same time, I think that we are realistic."