Immaculate Reception featured in 'This Is Us' premiere

December 23, 1972.

A special date in the hearts of Steelers fans. It's also now a memorable day for fans of NBC's 'This Is Us.' On the season premiere of the TV drama, it's revealed that main characters, Jack and Rebecca, had their first date on the same day as the Immaculate Reception.

For those unfamiliar with the Immaculate Reception, it's one of the most famous plays in NFL history. On 4th-and-10, trailing 7-6, with just 22 seconds left, Terry Bradshaw scrambled and threw to John Fuqua who was leveled by Raiders safety Jack Tatum. The ball was deflected and wound up in the hands of Franco Harris for a 60-yard TD reception which led to a 13-7 Steelers divisional playoff victory.

Flashback scenes in 'This is Us' are set in Pittsburgh, so it's fitting that the city's biggest sports moment would find its way into the plot.

Pittsburgh natives, Steelers fans, and everyone else can tune into more of 'This Is Us' (and possibly more great Steel Curtain-era Steelers moments?) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.