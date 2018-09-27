Rams CB Marcus Peters (calf) active against Vikings

One of the Los Angeles Rams' most integral defensive players will be available to play on Thursday night.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is active against the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a calf injury on Sunday, the team announced. NFL Network's Steve Wyche first reported the news.

Peters exited Los Angeles' Week 3 win in the first half and was initially expected to miss up to four weeks with the injury. He was listed as questionable for Thursday night's clash with the Vikings.

His availability on a short week is a boon for a Rams defense that is without Peters' fellow starting corner, Aqib Talib. Talib was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury earlier this week.

It remains to be seen whether Peters will start ahead of Sam Shields and Troy Hill, or if he'll play at all. But the Rams will have him at their disposal if needed.