DDFP: Week 4 picks & who is the worst QB in the NFL?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank to get you ready for Week 4 action! Shek and the guys first talk about Eric Reid signing with the Carolina Panthers (9:00) and try to determine if Dak Prescott is the current worst starting quarterback in the NFL (19:22). Next, Money reads an Eddie Spaghetti Tweet (21:48) and gives us an update on the Chargers now that Joey Bosa is out until midseason (25:05). Money also gives us a quick preview of this week's best college football games (29:35) before the whole crew makes their Week 4 Red Challenge Flag Picks (33:44).

Listen to the podcast below: