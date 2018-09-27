The five greatest stiff arms in NFL history

Few plays get #NFLTwitter going quite like a serious stiff arm.

Just ask ball carriers like Steelers TE Vance McDonald. His stiff arm on Monday Night Football sent football fans on social media into a frenzy.

In light of McDonald's amazing play, here are the five best NFL stiff arms of all time.

5. Fred Jackson says "Excuse me!"

Date: 9/7/2014

Game: Bills vs. Bears

A few years before the Vance McDonald play on MNF, Fred Jackson had Chris Conte moonwalking on this one.

4. Garrison Hearst's walk-off stiff arm

Date: 9/6/1998

Game: Jets vs. 49ers

A garrison is defined as a battalion stationed in a town for its defense. A "Garrison" is a running back who welcomes a battalion of tacklers and takes a defense to town. Got that? Good.

3. Steve Smith Sr. plays Pac-Man

Date: 9/27/2015

Game: Bengals vs. Ravens

Some stiff arms are used out of necessity. Steve Smith Sr.'s was used just because he was that kind of dude. Watch him slow down just enough to let Adam âPacmanâ Jones catch up and... ice up.

2. Browns can't corral Adrian Peterson

Date: 9/13/2009

Game: Vikings vs. Browns

Unsubstantiated claim time: This Browns defender called Adrian Peterson "A.P." instead of "A.D." before the play. He paid dearly for it. Tremble before this display of grown man strength.

1. BEASTQUAKE!

Date: 1/8/2011

Game: Saints vs. Seahawks (Wild Card Playoffs)

The greatest run in NFL history? Probably. The greatest stiff arm in NFL history? Undoubtedly. This is the moment Marshawn Lynch became Beast Mode. It caused a real-life earthquake in Seattle monitored by actual seismologists.