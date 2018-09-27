Joe Mixon 'feeling great' on surgically repaired knee

Joe Mixon didn't practice again Thursday, but the Cincinnati Bengals running back sounded optimistic he wouldn't be out much longer.

Mixon said he's "feeling great" while running and cutting.

The second-year running back underwent a knee scope after the team's Week 2 win. His timetable to return was two to four weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, it appears Mixon's return this Sunday would be a long shot at best.

"I wish... just waiting 'till they clear me," he said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Even if Mixon misses this week, his trajectory suggests he's got a good chance to be back on the field for a Week 5 tilt versus the Miami Dolphins.