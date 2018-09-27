Todd Haley on taking 'Philly Special': 'I have no shame'

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley admitted Thursday to reporters that he "absolutely" used the two-point conversion attempt trick play in Week 3 from the Philadelphia Eagles' "Philly Special" in Super Bowl LII.

In the Eagles' version, quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown from tight end Trey Burton en route to a championship over the New England Patriots.

Against the New York Jets, Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield converted on the two-point try after catching a pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry to tie the game. The Browns eventually secured a 21-17 win.

"I have no shame," Haley told reporters.

Meanwhile, if any of the replays look familiar to even casual football fans, they probably should.

Trick plays involving a quarterback getting in the end zone on the receiving end of a pass aren't uncommon at the high school, college or professional level.

Foles scored on virtually the same play at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, while Mayfield, as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma, caught a touchdown pass against Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

And just a little more than a month before the "Philly Special" took the NFL by storm at the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions made a splash with their own two-point conversion trick play against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 31, 2017.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lined up in the backfield for a two-point attempt before walking to the line to bark out commands. The center direct snapped the ball to running back Ameer Abdullah, who went to his right before flipping the ball on a reverse to wide receiver Golden Tate, who threw to a wide-open Stafford in the end zone.

The NFL is a copycat league, after all.