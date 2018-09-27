Comp. committee clarifies techniques on sack fouls

Recent controversy over the NFL's point of emphasis on a defender avoiding the placement of body weight on a quarterback prompted the NFL competition committee to meet Wednesday night via teleconference.

The committee determined that no changes would be made to the point of emphasis, which was approved during the league's annual meeting in the spring, or the roughing the passer rule, which has included the body weight provision since 1995, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced in a statement.

In total, there have been 34 roughing the passer penalties through three weeks of action. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the committee, pointed out during a Wednesday teleconference with reporters that some called penalties were wrong and there was a need for consistency among officiating crews.

To that point, the competition committee apparently agreed. Vincent points out in his statement that the committee clarified techniques that represent an infraction with a view to provide uniformity with officials making the calls.

The league provided a video narrated by senior vice president of officiating Ron Riveron showing four examples of a foul and four examples of legal contact on a quarterback to avoid the placement of full body weight.

Missing from the video was Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews' penalty after his sack of Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith drew a flag, marking the second consecutive week Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer.

While the league backed the officials for penalizing Matthews against Washington, the play was among numerous examples from Week 3 to draw league-wide confusion and comments from players.