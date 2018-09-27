Injuries: Tyrod Taylor cleared from concussion protocol

The Cleveland Browns appear on track to have quarterback Tyrod Taylor available for Week 4.

Taylor cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Thursday, per Browns team reporter Andrew Gribble.

With the Browns naming rookie Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback earlier in the week, Taylor will serve as the primary backup provided he's healthy.

Taylor suffered the concussion in Week 3, opening the door for Mayfield to lead the Browns to a thrilling 21-17 comeback win over the New York Jets en route to securing the No. 1 spot atop the quarterback depth chart.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) will be limited Thursday. This marks the first time since Week 1 that Rodgers will get in work on the field before Saturday. McCarthy told reporters that Graham's practice status is for maintenance purposes.

2. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (shoulder/hip) was not practicing during the portion open to the media. He was limited Wednesday.