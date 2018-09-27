Rams looking to avenge 'humbling' 2017 loss to Vikings

Under Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams have been an offensive juggernaut.

There was one particular game, however, in which his offense was stymied: last season's Week 11 loss in Minnesota, in which the Rams scored a season-low seven points and totaled just 254 yards, including 45 rushing and 209 passing. L.A. scored on its opening drive and didn't put another point on the board the rest of the day.

"It was a humbling day for us, specifically offensively," Rams coach Sean McVay said of last season's defeat, via the Los Angeles Times. "After our first drive they regulated us.

"I put us in some bad down-and-distance situations, didn't make very good calls and coach [Mike] Zimmer did and those guys made plays."

McVay's tough day included six drives of five or fewer plays, and a Cooper Kupp fumble at the goal line that flipped the game.

With Thursday night's showdown with the Vikings in L.A., the Rams will get their chance to avenge that loss.

Through three games in 2018, L.A. rank third in points per game and yards per game, tied for fourth in passing yards per game, and sixth in rushing yards per game.

McVay leads a seemingly unstoppable, balanced offense behind Todd Gurley and Jared Goff. The quarterback's improvement in Year 3 has leaped off the film.

Goff certainly has Zimmer's attention heading into the TNF showdown.

"He's got a much better feel for the offense," Zimmer said. "He throws the ball a lot better than I thought a year ago. He's more accurate. ...

"He took a jump from his first year to his second year, but I feel like this year he's taken another jump -- a big jump."

When Goff is rolling, the Rams' offense is a firepower few defenses will corral. After the Vikings got blasted by the Buffalo Bills last week, Zimmer's team will head to Los Angeles with a difficult task at hand.