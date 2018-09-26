Watch Marshawn Lynch learn British slang

  By Nick Toney
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Marshawn Lynch had a lesson in British slang and it was brilliant.

2. Alfred Blue is not a fan of hummus:

3. Gerald McCoy is man enough to admit when he's wrong.

4. Khalil Mack isn't the only Bears defender padding the stat sheet.

5. Please join the Harvard Crimson for FitzMagic Night!

