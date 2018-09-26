Watch Marshawn Lynch learn British slang

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Marshawn Lynch had a lesson in British slang and it was brilliant.
Marshawnâs reaction after learning the British slang âhowâs your fatherâ is too funny lmao pic.twitter.com/vmOeG4pA5Pâ Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 25, 2018
2. Alfred Blue is not a fan of hummus:
RB Alfred Blue won't be eating hummus anytime soon. ï¿½ï¿½ #KidReporter pic.twitter.com/7m2C3NhXgoâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2018
3. Gerald McCoy is man enough to admit when he's wrong.
Gerald McCoy said âMy fault, Benâ mid-hit, which was awesome pic.twitter.com/51p1f4lzvXâ Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 25, 2018
4. Khalil Mack isn't the only Bears defender padding the stat sheet.
Sherrick McManis was officially credited with a sack, a TFL, an interception, a QB hit and a pass defensed.â Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 24, 2018
He was on the field for 5 defensive snaps.
5. Please join the Harvard Crimson for FitzMagic Night!
We dabbled in #FitzMagic in 2004 with @Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick leading @HarvardFootball to a 10-0 record and an @IvyLeague Title. Join us at Harvard Stadium this Friday 9/28 at 7PM as we celebrate the 2018 version of FitzMagic! https://t.co/lqIL0zOPS0 #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/kvke2rS6bqâ Harvard Athletics (@harvardcrimson) September 23, 2018