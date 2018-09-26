Marcus Peters, Dalvin Cook both questionable for TNF

The Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings are keeping their fingers crossed that two key members of their teams will be able to play when they take on each other Thursday night.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for TNF airing on FOX, NFL Network and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Cook missed Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a hamstring injury. Coach Mike Zimmer said on Tuesday there is a "possibility" he plays. Latavius Murray will pick up the carries if Cook can't play.

Peters suffered a strained calf in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams just placed Aqib Talib on injured reserve -- who is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Thursday.

Without Peters and Talib, however, the Rams' depth at the cornerback position will be tested. Los Angeles currently has cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill on the active roster.