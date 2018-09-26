Bowles: Jamal Adams 'misspoke' on Mayfield comment

The New York Jets are doing damage control after safety Jamal Adams explained the reasoning behind the team's 21-17 collapse to the Cleveland Browns last week.

Adams said on Tuesday the Jets "didn't have a game plan" for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"We had to be open to knowing that Baker could come in, but we were prepared for Tyrod," he said.

Now a day later, he's singing a different tune.

"Yeah, let's clear that up. If you listen to the interview, it tells you everything I said. I simply said we prepared for Tyrod (Taylor)," Adams said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "Obviously, he went down with the injury. We didn't know that at the time.

"Baker came in. He had energy. He had confidence. I did not say the coaching staff never had us prepared for two quarterbacks. I did not say that. We're going to end it at that and we're going to move on."

Coach Todd Bowles brushed off the 2017 first-round pick's comment and insisted it wasn't a bad look for the team.

"He misspoke. He didn't mean it," Bowles stated. "He's a young player and part of having a young player as a leader sometimes he's going to have growing pains. It's a teachable moment. He understands that."

Saying your team wasn't prepared for a game is never a good look. Hopefully, Adams learned his lesson this time.