ATN podcast: NFL Slogans & Show Me Something!

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- create new NFL slogans (6:25) and then react to the latest news around the league, including the Vikings' Everson Griffen's recent mental health concerns (10:20), Rex Burkhead being place on IR (12:50), Jameis Winston's three-game suspension ending (15:35), injuries to the Buccaneers' Chris Conte and the Rams' Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib (18:50) & nearly all rookie quarterbacks are taking the reins (sorry, Lamar) (20:50)! Then the heroes share their picks for 'Show Me Something' (27:50) -- what will Kirk Cousins and John DeFilippo show against the Rams (28:10) and can the Dolphins show up against New England (34:45). And lastly, the heroes discuss what they hope to see Thursday night in the Vikings-Rams game (42:50).

Listen to the podcast below: