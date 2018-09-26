Takkarist McKinley returning to practice for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be healthier on both sides of the ball entering Week 4.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday morning on his weekly radio show with 92.9 The Game that defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) will practice. Quinn also said running back Devonta Freeman (knee) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) will get in work some work during the walkthrough portion of practice.

"Definitely, Takk is going to practice some today," Quinn said, via the Falcons' official website. "Devonta and Derrick are definitely trending up, they'll be able to participate in some of the walkthroughs and they're getting closer, for sure. Once we know they can do what they do, the full explosion to go, that's where we're at."

Getting McKinley, who did not play in Week 3, back on the field would provide a boost to a defensive unit down three starters in linebacker Deion Jones (knee), safety Keanu Neal (knee) and safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles tendon), all of whom are on injured reserve.

Shelby also did not play in Week 3, while Freeman has missed two consecutive games since suffering the knee injury in Week 1. Tevin Coleman has filled in for Freeman, producing 140 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards and a touchdown over the past two contests.

Whether Freeman and Shelby will be available Sunday remains unclear, but the Falcons are optimistic on their progress.

The Falcons have three days of practice before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.