Injuries: Falcons' Takk McKinley returning to practice

The Atlanta Falcons could be healthier on both sides of the ball entering Week 4.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday morning on his weekly radio show with 92.9 The Game that defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) will practice. Quinn also said running back Devonta Freeman (knee) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) will get in some work during the walkthrough portion of practice.

"Definitely, Takk is going to practice some today," Quinn said, via the Falcons' official website. "Devonta and Derrick are definitely trending up, they'll be able to participate in some of the walkthroughs and they're getting closer, for sure. Once we know they can do what they do, the full explosion to go, that's where we're at."

Getting McKinley, who did not play in Week 3, back on the field would provide a boost to a defensive unit down three starters in linebacker Deion Jones (knee), safety Keanu Neal (knee) and safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles tendon), all of whom are on injured reserve.

Shelby also did not play in Week 3, while Freeman has missed two consecutive games since suffering the knee injury in Week 1. Tevin Coleman has filled in for Freeman, producing 140 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards and a touchdown over the past two contests.

Whether Freeman and Shelby will be available Sunday remains unclear, but the Falcons are optimistic about their progress.

The Falcons have three days of practice before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars listed running back Leonard Fournette, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, among those expected to practice today.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle), tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), guard AJ Cann (triceps) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) were also included. Running back TJ Yeldon (ankle), cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and center Brandon Linder (knee) are unlikely to practice.

2. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) was cleared for contact in practice. It's unclear whether he'll make his season debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Doug Pederson said the team will make that determination later in the week.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. Glasgow suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' loss to the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday.

4. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sit out practice as he continues to rest his left knee, which he sprained in the team's season-opening win against the Chicago Bears.

5. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is expected to miss two to four weeks with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team promoted tight end Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad Tuesday.

6. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ribs) will be limited in practice, coach Sean McDermott said.