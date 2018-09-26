Robinson: Bears 'all in' to spur Mitch Trubisky's growth

The Chicago Bears enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record, but the offense continues to experience growing pains under first-year coach Matt Nagy.

The spotlight and a lot of fan angst naturally fall on quarterback Mitch Trubisky, whose 197 yards passing per game average ranks 26th in the league. Chicago's offense, which averages 293.7 yards per game, has the same ranking.

As Trubisky's development goes, so goes the offense. But Nagy has emphasized the installation of his offense will take time for the second-year quarterback to fully grasp the scheme.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson added his voice to Nagy's message by saying the learning process falls on the entire offense, not just Trubisky.

"I wouldn't say patience, because we're all in this thing together," Robinson said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. "We want it to work. We understand as an offense we're not perfect. Nobody is. At the same time, we have to make sure we're on our Ps and Qs to help him out and make his job easier. We're all in this thing together."

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel echoed Robinson, adding Trubisky's poise was on display in Week 3 as the Bears overcame a 14-0 deficit to pull off a 16-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"I think his confidence is there because you see what went on throughout the game," Gabriel said. "He could have been frustrated and not finished the game like he did. I feel like his confidence is there, so as long as we stay confident and consistent in our routes and be where we need to be, I feel like we'll be OK."

In the meantime, Robinson punted on using the word on patience surrounding the growth of Trubisky. The attribute, however, could pay off in the coming weeks when considering Trubisky and the offense will face defenses that currently rank at or near the bottom of the league against the pass.

The Bears square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 ahead of Week 5's bye, and then return for consecutive games against the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay ranks last in the league (362.7 yards passing allowed per game), Miami ranks 29th (288.3) and New England ranks 23rd (263).