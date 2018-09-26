Big Ben, Drew Brees among NFL Players of the Week

For the first time this season, the league's top two passers will not be rewarded with NFL Player of the Week honors.

Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick were shut out in Week 3, at least in terms of hardware, ceding their status to two more established stalwarts under center.

After outdueling Fitzpatrick on Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Big Ben returned to form in Pittsburgh's first win of the season over Tampa Bay, completing 79 percent of his passes and throwing for 353 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Roethlisberger led four first-half scoring drives in the 30-27 victory. This is Big Ben's 16th such honor.

Fellow future Hall of Famer and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees went home with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. In a shootout victory over the division rival Atlanta Falcons, Brees threw for 396 yards and three scores. Plus, the diminutive signal-caller ran for two more, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Brees currently leads the league with an 80.6 completion percentage. This is the 23rd time Brees has won the award.

Buffalo Bills second-year linebacker Matt Milano is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Milano recorded a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery, two passes defensed and eight tackles in Buffalo's upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Nigerian-born 26-year-old earned a sack and an interception in his very first game, a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Obada became the first player from the NFL International Pathway program to make a 53-man roster earlier this year and the first to play in a regular season game.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he connected on two 50-plus-yard field goals and three extra points in Baltimore's win over the Denver Broncos. This is Tucker's eighth POTW award.

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Blake Countess won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The third-year player returned two kick returns for 51 yards and recovered a key blocked punt for a touchdown during the Rams' 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.