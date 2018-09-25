Packers signing Bashaud Breeland, place House on IR

The Green Bay Packers have acquired some reinforcements in the secondary.

Green Bay is signing free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland to fill the roster spot of injured veteran Davon House, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. ESPN first reported the news.

Breeland last played for the Washington Redskins in 2017, but spent the offseason and the start of the regular season on the market after suffering a foot injury in March and failing a physical with the Carolina Panthers. Before suffering the injury, he was considered by NFL.com as the 15th best available free agent.

The Packers placed House on injured reserve on Tuesday with a shoulder injury. The corner played just four snaps in Week 3.

It remains to be seen how much action Breeland will see behind starting cornerbacks Tramon Williams, Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, the latter two of whom are rookies. Green Bay was also without Kevin King (groin) last week and his status for the Packers' Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills is unknown.

The Packers have allowed 262 passing yards per game (21st in league) and have allowed a passer rating of 103.1 (24th) through three weeks.