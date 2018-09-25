Saints expected to place Patrick Robinson (ankle) on IR

Patrick Robinson's first season back in New Orleans has been cut short by injury.

The Saints cornerback is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle suffered in New Orleans' win over Atlanta, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

A member of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Robinson returned to the Bayou this offseason on a four-year, $20 million deal to play the slot. The 31-year-old Robinson played his first five seasons in New Orleans before making stops in San Diego, Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

Robinson recorded career highs with Philly last season, but wasn't making much of an impact in New Orleans' 30th-ranked pass defense. Robinson played in 56 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps through three games and also participated on special teams. He tallied seven tackles.

The Saints can designate Robinson to return from IR ahead of Week 12 if he is healthy enough to return.

P.J. Williams looks to see more action in Robinson's stead. Garafolo reported that the Saints could also reach out to free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

New Orleans (2-1) takes on the New York Giants (1-2) in the Meadowlands on Sunday.