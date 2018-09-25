Roundup: Titans signing free-agent QB Austin Davis

The Tennessee Titans added insurance to their quarterback room.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Titans are signing free agent Austin Davis, per a source informed of the move.

Adding a backup quarterback became necessary for Tennessee with Blaine Gabbert suffering a concussion and Marcus Mariota continuing to deal with numbness stemming from an elbow injury.

Davis spent 2017 as a backup in Seattle. He has started 10 games in his seven-year career, the latest coming with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. Davis is an emergency insurance policy in Tennessee and nothing more.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Tuesday.

1. The Buffalo Bills announced they have traded reserve offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to the Carolina Panthers for a future conditional draft choice. In a corresponding move, the Bills signed free-agent offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles.