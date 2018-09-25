Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the wild Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will the Bucs stick with Fitzmagic (1:44)? The guys then ask which franchise should trade for Le'Veon Bell (12:12) before they debate if your team is a pretender or a contender after three weeks of the season (16:09). DJ and Bucky wrap the show with a Week 4 college football recap. Is this the most explosive Bama offense yet (27:53)?

