Kremer, Storm to be first all-female NFL broadcast duo

Thursday Night Football moves to Amazon Prime Video for 11 games beginning this week, and with it comes a groundbreaking new option for viewers.

Sports broadcasting pioneers Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will provide commentary and analysis for Amazon's live streaming coverage of TNF, forming the first-ever all-female duo to broadcast an NFL game. The new pairing was announced Tuesday via press release.

Kremer was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August as the recipient of the prestigious Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which recognizes "long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football." Kremer's career in television began at NFL Films and has spanned roles with ESPN, NBC, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network and HBO. She currently serves as chief correspondent for NFL Network, correspondent for HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and co-host for CBS Sports Network's WE NEED TO TALK. Kremer has worked 25 Super Bowls and was named one of the 10 greatest female sportscasters of all time.

Kremer also has been a pioneer as a mother working in sports broadcasting, which she proudly mentioned during her time at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

"Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special," Kremer said in a press release. "Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football."

Kremer joins Storm, who has blazed her own trail in sports broadcasting. Storm has handled premier events at NBC Sports and CNN, and served as a host of The Early Show on CBS. She currently serves as a SportsCenter anchor, hosts marquee events and conducts in-depth interviews with prominent sports figures for ESPN. Storm was named one of AdWeek's "30 Most Powerful Women in Sports" and created Brainstorming Productions in 2008, where she has produced, executive produced and directed major projects for ESPN, espnW, SEC Network and EPIX, receiving multiple Grace Awards and New York Festivals TV and Film Awards.

"I can't imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea," Storm said in the same release. "A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we're looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I'm excited to get to work!"

The Kremer-Storm audio option joins existing choices of the FOX broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, a Spanish-language channel and a U.K. English language broadcast option. Prime members will be able to stream all 11 games via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices, and online at amazon.com/video/tnf. All 11 games will also be available on NFL Network.