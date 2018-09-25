Chargers' soft-spoken Keenan Allen is a killer on the field

GO TO THE CHARGERS' WEBSITE and click on Allen's bio. Scroll down to his rookie season, and you will find highlights from every game that year, except the season opener against the Texans. There is no mention of it, because -- despite suiting up -- he did not play a single snap.

The guy who had always been the best player on his team, if not the best player on the field, the guy who requested to never come off the field in high school, never saw it in his pro debut. Even worse, the Monday night game was in prime time on national television. The snub hurt and angered Allen. As he left Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego after the 31-28 loss to Houston, he was leaning toward quitting football to pursue a music career.

Singing has been a passion of his seemingly from the first time he heard a tune. He sang in the choir in high school and mastered the lyrics of Disney songs as efficiently as he mastered his playbook. He also loved instruments and taught himself to play the piano over a single weekend by watching YouTube tutorials.

"It was just like in football, where he would look at a route one or two times and then go out and run it," says Scarfone. "He would watch the tutorials a couple of times on a laptop upstairs, then run down to the living room in our house and copy it on our baby grand. He also loved to sing. I have hundreds of hours of him singing Chris Brown songs on my computer. He thinks he's a better singer than football player."

When Allen woke the morning after not playing, he was angrier than he had been when he went to bed. He got in his car and drove to the training facility but could not bring himself to go into the building. He picked up his phone and called his mom.

"I don't want to play no more," he told his mother. "They're not giving me my fair shot. I feel like I'm better than some of these guys, and [receivers coach Fred Graves is] not gonna play me. So, I'm done."

"No," she replied. "You've been working way too hard for this. This is where you want to be. This is what it is. You just gotta be patient and let God work."

He eventually decided to go inside the Chargers facility, and when Malcom Floyd went down with an injury on the Chargers' first play of the second half that week in Philadelphia, Allen finally had his chance, although he initially failed to realize just how significant the moment was. He thought Graves was going to put him in the slot, which meant he would only play in three-receiver sets. But Graves put him outside at the X, which meant he was assuming the role of No. 1 receiver for good.

"You're the guy," Graves said. "It's time to go."

"OK, bet," Allen said. "I'm ready to go."

Two plays later, with the Chargers facing a third-and-8 from their 22, Allen fought off tight coverage from veteran cornerback Cary Williams to make a diving catch for 18 yards. The play was noteworthy not only because of what happened during it, but also what took place after.

"I got up talking junk," Allen says.

The chatter is part of his game. "When I get out there, I'm confident, I'm comfortable, and I'm gonna let you know about it, too," he says.

Defensive backs might have a hard time believing this, but on a summer afternoon two months ago, Allen was at a loss for words. I asked him to pretend I was a cornerback lined up opposite him. What type of bold slander would he direct at me?

Allen leaned back on an oversized couch and, as he often does, silently stroked his beard. He seemed slightly embarrassed.

"That's the thing, we gotta be on the field for that," he said. "It just comes then, because that's Slayer talking. That's the alter ego I can just tap in to. But I'm not like that off the field."

Out of uniform, he is a man of limited words around those he doesn't know. He often will act like he's not paying attention, but he's taking in everything. Teammates did not know how to read him when he first joined the team. Ditto some coaches who mistook his persona for indifference or a lack of love for football.

"If you're just meeting him and have 30 minutes with him, the first 10 are going to be like talking to the wall," says former major-league pitcher and baseball executive Dave Stewart, whose son and nephew are good friends with Allen. "After that, after he gets a feel for who you are, if he's comfortable with you, he's going to show you who he is. He will fill the room with laughter."

Says Scarfone: "He's a guy who'll do things for you even if it makes him uncomfortable. In high school, my little cousin went to school with us, and she was infatuated with Keenan. He was a senior; she was a freshman. He was the BMOC; and, again, she was a freshman. Well, my aunt had this idea about having him pop out of a cake and sing Happy Birthday to her because he loved to sing. I knew it would make him uncomfortable; he was pretty reserved at the time. But he agreed, got there early and hid in the cake. Then he popped out and started singing to her. It made her year."

Now 26, Allen spends most of his time away from the field with his two young daughters and fiancï¿½ï¿½e, who is expecting their third child. Family is everything to him. He grew up surrounded by enough aunts, uncles and cousins to fill entire bleacher sections on Friday nights in the fall.

When he needs an escape, he finds it in music. He had not played the piano in a while last summer when he took a seat behind the baby grand in Scarfone's home. He rubbed his hands together, stretched his fingers and then found his comfort zone by playing Beethoven's "Fur Elise."

"Music puts me in a happy place," he says. "I don't know why, but I could go to the bathroom, go take a shower, and just sing my life away; be in there for a whole 16 songs and be comfortable. The harmony in a choir is so beautiful."

In many ways, he is a young man with an old soul. He will listen to rap and hip hop, but his genre of choice is R&B. The mellower, the better. Check his playlist before games and you're likely to find Usher, Tank and Chris Brown, not necessarily something befitting someone who goes by Slayer.

"It's just the calm before the storm," he says. "I don't get juiced up by the rap. I just can't do it. It's too much yelling and too much screaming. I'd rather just have my cool little vibe."

But once the game starts, mellow gives way to mania. It's the competition that drives him, the opportunity to test his best against yours. His footwork is among the best in the game, allowing him to keep defensive backs guessing and to get in and out of cuts before an opponent can react. He is about quick bursts, not long speed.

"He can juke out somebody in a phone booth," Scarfone says.

Future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald was among the players that Allen used to study while in high school. Now it is Fitzgerald who takes note of his younger counterpart.

"I have watched him closely since coming out of Cal," the Cardinals star says. "I was always impressed by how well he moves for a man his size. He's virtually unstoppable versus press coverage, with his ability to change direction at the line of scrimmage. He gets in and out of his breaks with wonderful precision. He can high point the ball in 50/50 situations and can make plays with his feet once the ball is in his hands after the catch."

Allen contends we have seen only half of what he has to offer. This was the first offseason since the offseason following his rookie year that he did not have to rehab some sort of injury, and he took advantage by focusing on details, like using his footwork to beat press coverage off the line or making each of his routes look the same to cornerbacks. Trainer Steve Calhoun regularly put him through drills to simulate every movement he might need to make in a route, all the better to make it second nature once the game begins.

He does the mental work Monday through Saturday so he can let his body take over on Sunday. "Once I touch the football field, I don't feel like I can be touched, and it just comes from the repetition of me putting in the work," he says. "When I play, it's just instinct. I don't have to think too much, I'm just out there playing my game."

Allen entered the season as one of only six players to average at least six catches and 70 yards receiving (minimum 100 receptions) since 2013 -- averages he has almost identically maintained through the early portion of the current season, despite an off game on Sunday (three catches, 44 yards) against the hometown-rival Rams. The others were Brown, Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas and Demaryius Thomas. On the one hand, it's a compliment, because he is in elite company; on the other, it is an affront, because he is surrounded by others. That never sits well with a man who wants to stand alone.

"Keenan is his own man," says Zach. "Everybody has his own legacy, and his was destined to be football. It's been that way since an early age. He's just been gifted. He's special. From the moment our dad told him it's a man's sport, Keenan has been Keenan. The Slayer. That will be his legacy."