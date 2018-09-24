Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players react to Vance McDonald's stiff-arm TD

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald unleashed one of the most devastating stiff-arms ever seen during Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger, McDonald delivered a two-tiered stiff-arm to smash Buccaneers safety Chris Conte to the turf and open up a clear path to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

Players across the NFL were impressed by McDonald's incredible feat:

Print
300x100 Fantasy Sign Up promo