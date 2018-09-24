NFL players react to Vance McDonald's stiff-arm TD

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald unleashed one of the most devastating stiff-arms ever seen during Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger, McDonald delivered a two-tiered stiff-arm to smash Buccaneers safety Chris Conte to the turf and open up a clear path to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

Players across the NFL were impressed by McDonald's incredible feat:

Bruh!! I just canât get over how hard dude just got punched. It was so disrespectful. Man forget the flags on Clay Matthews. That should be a flag for bullying! â Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 25, 2018

What about protecting the defensive player for a change, just saying. â D'Qwell Jackson (@DQ52) September 25, 2018

That was a mean stiff arm!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #MNF â Mj White (@Mjwhite23) September 25, 2018

Man Iâm weak!!! 1) why was he so open 2) Ainât nothing like getting mushed in front of your mom. â Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 25, 2018

Oh my goodness that was rude by McDonald ï¿½ï¿½ â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 25, 2018

OH MY GOODNESS ï¿½ï¿½ â Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) September 25, 2018

I see u Vance....big boy run. â Chris Gragg (@Gragg80) September 25, 2018