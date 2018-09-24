NFL players react to Vance McDonald's stiff-arm TD

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald unleashed one of the most devastating stiff-arms ever seen during Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger, McDonald delivered a two-tiered stiff-arm to smash Buccaneers safety Chris Conte to the turf and open up a clear path to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.
Players across the NFL were impressed by McDonald's incredible feat:
@CamHeyward soo Petty. Lol pic.twitter.com/d1YZDIGqy3â Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) September 25, 2018
Bruh!! I just canât get over how hard dude just got punched. It was so disrespectful. Man forget the flags on Clay Matthews. That should be a flag for bullying!â Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 25, 2018
Strongest stiff arm everâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 25, 2018
What about protecting the defensive player for a change, just saying.â D'Qwell Jackson (@DQ52) September 25, 2018
That was a mean stiff arm!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #MNFâ Mj White (@Mjwhite23) September 25, 2018
My goodness.. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) September 25, 2018
Man Iâm weak!!! 1) why was he so open 2) Ainât nothing like getting mushed in front of your mom.â Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 25, 2018
Oh my goodness that was rude by McDonald ï¿½ï¿½â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 25, 2018
OMGâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 25, 2018
OH MY GOODNESS ï¿½ï¿½â Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) September 25, 2018
I see u Vance....big boy run.â Chris Gragg (@Gragg80) September 25, 2018
Oh my goodness. That was beast. #MNFâ Walter Thurmond III (@WaltThurm3) September 25, 2018