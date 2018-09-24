The story behind T.O.'s Dallas star celebration

Terrell Owens is the touchdown celebrations G.O.A.T. Any sports celebrations list would be incomplete without at least a few of Owens' greatest hits. His legacy as the best end zone entertainer got its start on September 24, 2000, when he became public enemy No. 1 in Dallas.

In the second quarter, after scoring on a three-yard pass from Jeff Garcia, Owens raced to the Dallas Star on the 50-yard line at Texas Stadium. The wide receiver outstretched his arms, looked to the heavens, and the boos started raining down on him. Despite the perceived disrespect, Owens said the celebration wasn't meant to be a jab at anyone.

"I wasn't doing it to taunt anybody, I wasn't directing it at anybody," said Owens on his 'A Football Life' episode.

On the next possession, Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith went to the Dallas Star after scoring his TD, and emphatically reclaimed the star by slamming the football in the middle of it.

This only made Owens want to repeat the celebration.

"If you want it to be a battle, it's gon' be a battle," said Owens. "OK, we're at your house. I did it the first time, you did it -- OK, well stop me from doing it again."

So, in the fourth quarter, when Owens hauled in a one-yard TD reception, he sprinted toward the star again. However, Cowboys safety George Teague had other plans and shoved Owens off the star.

The 49ers would win the game 41-24, but the Cowboys weren't the only one upset about Owens' celebration.

"I chewed him out in front of the locker room in front of the team," said then 49ers coach Steve Mariucci. "I said, 'We will never win like that.'"

Prior to this moment, Owens was most known for hauling in The Catch II. The Dallas star celebration spawned Owens' must-see TV persona -- whether you loved or loathed No. 81, you had to tune in. Owens would ironically make his way to Dallas six years later and had some of his most productive years averaging 1,195 receiving yards and 12 receiving TDs over three seasons.