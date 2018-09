After a frenetic, thrilling Week 3 of NFL action, DJ and Bucky announce their biggest takeaways from the weekend, including -- the Rams' offense is dynamite (1:00), Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are not a one trick pony (3:10), does Tyrod Taylor make sense for the 49ers (8:30), Josh Allen is Cam Newton 2.0 (13:45), AP still has juice (19:00) and finally, the Cards STARTED THE KID (22:10)!

Listen to the podcast below: