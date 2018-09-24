Around The NFL Podcast: Week 3 recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler (yay!) and Chris Wesseling -- react to NFL Week 3 action, including the overtime thriller in Atlanta (4:00), Patrick Mahomes sets more records (what a surprise) while Jimmy G exits with a concerning injury in Kansas City (9:25). Nick Shook then joins the show to chat about the Dolphins' surprising 3-0 start (15:30), after, Buffalo rookie quarterback Josh Allen orchestrates an upset victory over Minnesota (26:10), the Rams conquers the Chargers in the 'Battle for LA' (58:50) & Matt Patricia earns his first victory as Detroit's head coach on Sunday Night Football (1:14:20)!