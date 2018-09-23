Josh Gordon (hamstring) inactive for Patriots vs. Lions

Josh Gordon's Patriots debut will have to wait another week.

Gordon (hamstring) is inactive for New England's Sunday night contest against the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots acquired Gordon via trade with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, less than 48 hours after Gordon sat out of Cleveland's loss to the New Orleans Saints with the aforementioned injury. Gordon injured his hamstring during a promotional photoshoot on Friday, an act that compelled the Browns to end their run with him and seek a trade. They found their partner in the Patriots, who have done their best to avoid setting a high bar for Gordon.

The receiver has one catch for 17 yards and a touchdown so far in 2018.

On the other sideline, Lions receiver Marvin Jones (ankle), who was questionable on Friday's injury report, is active.