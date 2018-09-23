NFL defends Clay Matthews roughing penalty

For the second consecutive week, Clay Matthews has been called for a controversial roughing the passer penalty.

The Green Bay Packers linebacker was flagged for a personal foul after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith late in the third quarter of Green Bay's 31-17 loss.

On second-and-7, Matthews blitzed Smith from the right side and reached the quarterback in less than three seconds, driving him to the turf for an apparent 11-yard loss. But referee Craig Wrolstad deemed the hit illegal and penalized the Packers 15 yards. The drive eventually ended in a punt.

The league backed up the crew's ruling soon after.

This is a foul for roughing the passer - the defender lands âwith all or most of the defenderâs weightâ on the passer. Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b): https://t.co/s9YKN8NLuT #GBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/ei2QZkvvzx â NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was irate on the sidelines after the call, berating line judge Carl Johnson and field judge Jeff Lamberth.

"In Clay's particular case, I thought Clay did exactly what he was supposed to do there," McCarthy told reporters after the game. "So how it's being officiated, those are questions for other people. He hit him with his shoulder. He's coming full speed off of the block. He braced himself. I was fine with what Clay did."

Matthews and the Packers are used to this kind of treatment. Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Matthews was called for a similar roughing the passer penalty late in the fourth quarter after he drove Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to the ground on what was supposed to be the game-sealing interception. The flag extended the drive, which ended in a game-tying touchdown pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs.

The NFL announced last Monday that it would use Matthews' controversial roughing the passer penalty from Week 2 in a teaching video it distributes to clubs to emphasize that the "scoop-and-pull" tactic Matthews used when he hit Cousins is a foul.