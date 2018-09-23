A.J. Green suffers groin injury, questionable to return

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a groin injury during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and is questionable to return, the team announced.

Green was declared questionable with the Panthers leading the Bengals, 21-14, in the third quarter. Green had five catches for 58 yards before exiting the game.

Considered one of the best wide receivers in the game, Green plays a vital role in the Bengals' offense. The team was already hampered on offense with second-year running back Joe Mixon and rookie center Billy Price out because of injuries.

