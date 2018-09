Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence was ejected during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Spence got kicked out of the game after pulling off Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele's helmet following a scuffle. Spence was given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for his actions.

With defensive end William Hayes questionable to return because of a knee injury he suffered earlier in the game, the Dolphins are down two starting linemen against the Raiders.