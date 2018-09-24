NFL Legends lineup announced for Super Bowl LIII

On Location Experiences is excited to announce an incredible lineup of exciting, notable NFL Legends who will be joining us at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Emmitt Smith, one of the most decorated running-backs of all time, headlines the list of amazing talent joining our guests pregame this year.

Smith played 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, achieving three Super Bowl championship wins, Super Bowl MVP, League MVP and was selected to the Pro Bowl 8 times. He is also widely known as being a part of "The Triplets" while playing alongside quarterback Troy Aikman and wide receiver Michael Irvin. Smith was inducted into both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In addition to Emmitt, we have a loaded roster of NFL Legends who will be in attendance to our events. Here is our exciting and extensive lineup:

Aeneas Williams: Aeneas was an 8-time Pro Bowler, a four-time AP First-team All-Pro selection and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Andre Reed: Reed was voted to seven straight Pro Bowls and won four consecutive AFC Championships with the Buffalo Bills. In 2014, Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Derrick Brooks: Brooks was an 11-time Pro Bowler, received the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2002 and was Super Bowl XXXVII Champion. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Devin Hester: Widely regarded as one of the best return specialists in NFL history, he holds the records for most kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the NFL. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time AP First Team All Pro selection.

Franco Harris: Harris led the Steelers to two Super Bowl wins, was selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and was a key player in one of professional football's most famous plays, The Immaculate Reception.

Hines Ward: Wards was the Pittsburgh Steeler's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown receptions. In 2006, he was voted MVP of Super Bowl XL.

Joe Theismann: Theismann is a two-time Pro Bowler, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient in 1982, the NFL's Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year in 1983 and helped the team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XVII. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Jonathan Ogden: Ogden was an 11-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XXXV champion and a member of the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Orlando Pace: Pace was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He is a Super Bowl XXXIV champion, a 7-time Pro Bowl selection and a 3-time AP First-team All-Pro selection.

Ronnie Lott: Lott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He is a 4-time Super Bowl Champion (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV) and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Rod Woodson: Woodson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. During his career, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXXV champion.

Steve Largent: During his career he was selected for seven Pro Bowls, as well as inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995. He won NFL Man of the Year in 1988, and the Seahawks retired his #80.

Tim Brown: Brown was the #6 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, played 16 years in the NFL and was one of the NFL's most prolific wide receivers. In 2009, Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Brown was also a Heisman Trophy recipient.

Terrell Davis: Davis was a 3-time Pro Bowler, a 3-time AP First Team All Pro selection, 2-time Super Bowl Champion (XXXII & XXXIII), 2-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1996, 1998), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, and 1998's MVP of the NFL. In 2017, Davis was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thurman Thomas: Thomas won four consecutive AFC Championships with the Buffalo Bills. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. In 1991, Thomas was the NFL's MVP as well as Offensive Player of the Year, was a 5-time Pro Bowler and a 3-time AP First Team All Pro selection.

Warrick Dunn: Dunn spent his NFL career playing for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons as a running back. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1997, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2004 and appeared in three Pro Bowls.

This is an unbeatable roster, filled with Super Bowl Champions, Hall of Famers and record-breakers! There is no better way to celebrate Super Bowl LIII than with this lineup and only On Location can get you access like this.

