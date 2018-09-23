Cowboys hoping to restart Earl Thomas trade talks

The Cowboys flew to Seattle ready to face the Seahawks and the player they have long coveted -- Earl Thomas. They tried to trade for the star safety before the season, offering a second-round draft pick to try to make it happen.

While the two sides have not spoken since before Thomas reported to the Seahawks to begin the season, there are several people inside the Cowboys organization who hope Sunday's game will serve as the impetus to begin conversations again.

The Dallas contingent arrived in Seattle with open ears about that possibility. History has shown there might be reason, at least, for them to have hope.

Last year, the Seahawks traded for left tackle Duane Brown right after playing his old team, the Texans. This time, the Cowboys could trade for Thomas right after playing Seattle. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard has called plays for the Dallas defense this year and he's a huge Thomas fan.

As for the Seahawks, they remain committed to Thomas -- they have said as much publicly. He didn't practice Friday because of non-injury reasons but participated in the walkthrough Saturday, and will play.

And while they did trade a package that included a future second-rounder for Brown before locking him up long-term, he's not the player Thomas is. Thomas is a perennial Pro Bowler in his prime, and the fact that Seattle turned down a second-rounder for him indicates they need to be blown away to trade him. Thomas sat out training camp hoping for a new contract.

