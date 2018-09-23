Bills expected to pursue Vontae Davis' signing bonus

Bills cornerback Vontae Davis stunned teammates and coaches -- and the rest of the NFL world -- when he retired mid-game last week. He felt like he was done, and so he was done.

But that may not be the end of the story.

The Bills are expected to seek repayment of Davis' signing bonus, sources say.

They have not filed the paperwork to do so, but it is expected to happen. A team spokesman did not return a call for comment.

Davis told The Undefeated's Domonique Foxworth that "leaving was therapeutic" and "when it popped, I just wanted to leave it all behind."

He did.

Buffalo may leave with most of the money Davis was set to earn.

The veteran Davis was set to earn a $2.25 million salary, along with a $1.5 million signing bonus and $1 million total in per-game roster bonuses. He also had a $250,000 workout bonus.

He was placed on the reserve/left squad list Friday night and the rest of his base salary guarantee voids. He earned $264,705 of it.

As for the signing bonus, the Bills may argue that because Davis left mid-game, he's only entitled to 1/17th instead of 2/17 of it. He could earn just $88,235, though that precise amount is up for debate because there isn't a lot of precedent for a player exiting during a game and never returning.

As for his roster bonuses, he had $250,000 total in per-game bonuses for being on the 53-man roster and then $750,000 for being on the 46-man roster. He earned $29,412 of the 53-man bonus and $44,118 of the 46-man bonuses.

In all, Davis' abrupt retirement may mean he walks away with less than $700,000 for a 2018 salary that could've been worth $5 million. He did, however, earn more than $35 million during a Pro Bowl career.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.