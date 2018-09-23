Seahawks DB Thomas returns, set to play Sunday

A cloud of mystery surrounded Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas after he missed practice on Friday due to a non-injury issue.

Questions and rumors were rampant, such as whether he would play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys or might even be traded to those same Cowboys.

Late Saturday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport began to clear up some of the mystery as he reported Thomas "participated in the walk-through Saturday and is expected to play [Sunday]," per Rapoport and NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Thomas was a preaseason holdout as he was displeased with his contract, but returned to the team just before its season opener.

The Seahawks (0-2) will host the Cowboys (1-1) in search of their first win.