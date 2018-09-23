Injuries: Leonard Fournette out for Jaguars vs. Titans

There's good and bad news for the Jaguars on the injury front heading into their game against Tennessee.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per sources late Saturday night, Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Titans.

Standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) "should be fine" and is active for the game.

Running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) also will play Sunday.

Fournette was absent in Week 2 when the Jaguars defeated the Patriots, 31-20, to improve to 2-0.

Yeldon was the game-high rusher with 10 carries for 58 yards.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring heading into Week 3 Sunday action:

1. Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring), who was listed as questionable, is expected to play through his injury, a source told Rapoport. Arizona coach Steve Wilks was optimistic earlier in the week and his optimism has seemingly come to fruition as the Cardinals take on the Bears. Defensive end Markus Golden, however, is a game-time decision for the Cards.

2. Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee), who suffered a bone bruise in his knee a week ago, will not play against the Denver Broncos.

3. As expected by many, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) will play against the Redskins despite once again being listed as questionable.

4. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) "should be good to go," Rapoport tweeted via a source and receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) is expected to play against the Seahawks.

5. Newly acquired Patriots receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) "is not sure thing to play" on Sunday night against the Lions sources told Rapoport. "He'll have to test his hamstring pregame and the team is preparing for scenarios without him on the field, as well as [ones] with him playing."

6. Eagles running back Corey Clement (quadriceps) will play against the Colts, but receiver Alshon Jeffery's (shoulder) absence looks like it will carry on as he "is not quite ready yet," a source told Rapoport.

7. Against the Vikings, Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ribs) was ruled out for Sunday's game.

8. Listed as questionable, Redskins receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) will play versus the Packers, Rapoport reported.

9. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) is set to play and, barring a setback, Rapoport reports that offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (concussion) will also be in action against the Ravens.

10. Lions receiver Marvin Jones (ankle) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) are both expected to play on Sunday against the Patriots, Rapoport said.

11. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (illness) is expected to suit up in the battle for L.A. against the Rams, but receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) is a "long shot," according to Rapoport.

12. Dolphins safety Rashad Jones' (shoulder) will not play against the Oakland Raiders.

13. Niners receiver Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) is active for Sunday against the Chiefs.

14. Once again, Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) will be out of action as Kansas City looks to move to 3-0 against San Francisco, Rapoport reports.

15. Rams linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) will be out against the Chargers, per Rapoport.