Injuries: Fournette in question, Ramsey in for Jags

There's good and bad news for the Jaguars on the injury front heading into their game against Tennessee.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per sources, late Saturday night, Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is still a possibility to play Sunday against the Titans, but it's an "uphill battle," Rapoport tweeted.

Standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) "should be fine," however.

So too should be running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), which is all the more important considering Fournette's status.

According to Rapoport, "Fournette will have to prove a lot to get on the field."

Fournette was absent in Week 2 when the Jaguars defeated the Patriots, 31-20, to improve to 2-0.

Yeldon was the game-high rusher with 10 carries for 58 yards.