Mariota will not start for Titans at QB once again

For a second consecutive game, the Titans will be without quarterback Marcus Mariota in the starting role, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported late Saturday night, per sources.

Once again, Blaine Gabbert will take the starting snaps with Mariota expected to be the backup.

Dealing with an ulnar nerve issue in his throwing elbow, Mariota "has not experienced enough improvement," Rapoport tweeted.

The Titans (1-1) are playing at undefeated Jacksonville (2-0).

In Mariota's absence, Gabbert quarterbacked the Tennessee to a 20-17 win in Week 2 over the Texans.