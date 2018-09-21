Pete Carroll uncertain if Earl Thomas will play Sunday

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas did not practice Friday and coach Pete Carroll said that he was not certain the perennial All-Pro would play Sunday in Seattle's home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We'll see how he's doing and make sure he's okay," Carroll said. "He's got some other stuff going on. That's what we're working on. It's personal. That's why we're not going to talk about it."

A team official said that Thomas had not been traded and reiterated Carroll's statement that Thomas was dealing with a personal issue.

Thomas was on the field at the start of practice that media was allowed to see, but did not participate. He was listed on the injury report as not participating in practice for a non-injury related reason.

Two teammates I spoke with would not go into what happened Friday with Thomas but both said that they expected him to play against the Cowboys.

Thomas, one of the few remaining members of the Seahawks' Super Bowl defense, held out of training camp and did not take part in offseason activities after being denied a contract extension. On social media this summer, he said that if the Seahawks wouldn't extend him then they should trade him.

Thomas has started both of Seattle's games and has an interception and 11 tackles. The Seahawks are hoping to secure their first win of the season Sunday.