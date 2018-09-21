Marcus Mariota's status to be decided in next 24 hours

Marcus Mariota is heading on a positive trajectory, but the Tennessee Titans will wait a day to decide if the quarterback can start Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Mariota is moving in the right direction with his elbow injury.

"It is probably going to take the next 24 hours to make a decision," Vrabel said, via the team's official website. "It is pretty much the same as it's been since Wednesday. A little bit of improvement since last week."

Mariota is officially questionable for Sunday while dealing with lingering numbness in his elbow.

The quarterback didn't play a snap in the Titans' Week 2 win. He was active as the only other quarterback on the roster behind Blaine Gabbert.

Whether it's Mariota or Gabbert under center, the quarterback will enjoy having Taylor Lewan back after the left tackle cleared concussion protocol.