Hue Jackson waiting to announce starting QB choice

Hue Jackson watched some film of Thursday night's win but still isn't ready to name a starting quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns' coach said he would take his time deciding between Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor.

"Yeah I think until I'm able to talk to the players will I officially say where I am with that," Jackson said during a Friday conference call. "I've given the players the weekend off obviously, so I'm going to take my time because I have some time and I'm going to get an opportunity to meet with them here Monday morning and kind of go from there."

Taylor started the Browns' first three games but left Thursday night's tilt versus the New York Jets after suffering a concussion. He remains in protocol. Taylor completed just 4 of 14 passes for 19 yards before exiting.

No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield entered the game just before halftime and wowed the win-starved crowd with a bevy of sparkling throws leading the Browns from a 14-0 deficit to a 21-17 win, the team's first in 19 games. Mayfield's poise, leadership, and fearlessness when attacking through the air was a breath of fresh air for a Browns franchise wallowing in quarterback hell this entire millennium.

While most believe it's a fait accompli that Mayfield will retain the starting gig, Jackson isn't ready to make any announcements yet.

"Like I said a second ago, until I am able to talk to the players ... I think we're all gonna know soon enough on Monday," he said. "We don't play for 10 days. As I said, I wanted to really watch tape and talk to the staff and talk to John and then make a decision from there. I think you guys all feel good where things are headed. Let's just wait and see and go from there."

With a lengthy layoff and Taylor still in concussion protocol, Jackson has no incentive to name a starter yet.

With the city of Cleveland awash in Mayfield mania, however, it's hard to fathom Jackson sending his electric rookie back to the bench. The city might riot if he does.