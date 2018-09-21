Injuries: Fournette, Ramsey questionable for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without stars on both sides of the ball on Sunday afternoon.

Running back Leonard Fournette is questionable to play against the Tennessee Titans with the hamstring injury that kept him out of last week's win. He has been limited in practice all week.

On defense, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is also questionable to play Sunday with an ankle injury.

Ramsey is a surprise addition to the injury report, as he was not listed all week.

Also questionable for Jacksonville are running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and guard AJ Cann (triceps).

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring heading into Week 3:

1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy provided no update on Aaron Rodgers' status for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins, but told reporters that Rodgers will practice on Saturday, as he did last week. Rodgers (knee) has not participated in practice this week and is instead working in a rehab group.

2. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Lawson missed last week's home opener and hasn't practiced all this week.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles have not cleared wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) for contact. Jeffery has been limited in practice this week. Running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) did not practice Friday.

4. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring, foot), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf), cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) and defensive end Denico Autry (groin) have all been ruled out against the Eagles.

In happier news, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice Friday after missing the past two days with a quad injury.

5. New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

6. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) and wide receiver Damiere Byrd (knee) are questionable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.