Gronk's ankle injury not believed to be concerning

Rob Gronkowski popped up on the New England Patriots injury report, but it appears to be precautionary.

Gronk was listed as limited in practice with an ankle injury on Thursday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football on Friday morning that the tight end was limited because he wanted to take it easy, nothing concerning as far as his overall health or availability for Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. Rapoport added that the overall view on the injury is that it's nothing to be worried about.

We'll see how much Gronk does during Friday's practice session.

Coming off a two-catch, 15-yard outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gronkowski and the entire Patriots offense is looking to bounce back against former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on Sunday night in Detroit.