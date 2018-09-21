NFL world reacts to Browns' victory over Jets

Until their 21-17 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night, it had been 635 days since the Cleveland Browns last win.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield helping the team snap its 19-game winless streak:

Live look at Browns fans rn pic.twitter.com/xGTKTwa5Ar â Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 21, 2018

Crazy game!!!! Itâs different here. Something special going on here!!!! Got some dogs on this team ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½ â Rod Streater (@rodstreater80) September 21, 2018

Baker mayfield really turnt that game up! Respect. â Shane Wynn (@SHANEWYNN4) September 21, 2018