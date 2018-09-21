NFL world reacts to Browns' victory over Jets

Until their 21-17 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night, it had been 635 days since the Cleveland Browns last win.
Here's how the NFL world reacted to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield helping the team snap its 19-game winless streak:
Live look at Browns fans rn pic.twitter.com/xGTKTwa5Arâ Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 21, 2018
Crazy game!!!! Itâs different here. Something special going on here!!!! Got some dogs on this team ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½â Rod Streater (@rodstreater80) September 21, 2018
Salute to Baker though - congrats on the first W. Welcome to the league @bakermayfield #boomerâ Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) September 21, 2018
...and they did! Browns Win! Browns Win!ï¿½ï¿½ @ Cleveland, Ohio https://t.co/kDEl1Cux8gâ Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 21, 2018
Baker mayfield really turnt that game up! Respect.â Shane Wynn (@SHANEWYNN4) September 21, 2018
Dilly dilly Cleveland.â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) September 21, 2018
I think everyone just wanted Cleveland to win so bad happy 4 the @Brownsâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 21, 2018
No body going to work tomorrow in #clevland ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #BrownsJets #1stwinâ jarryd hayne (@JarrydHayne) September 21, 2018
Congrats Browns fans! #UnlockTheFridges #enjoyâ Richie Incognito Jr (@68INCOGNITO) September 21, 2018
Itâs time!lol pic.twitter.com/rtdxewbwZiâ Arthur Moats (@dabody52) September 21, 2018