On Thursday night, Baker Mayfield and the Browns ended the team's winless drought by beating the Jets 21-17. It's been 635 days since the Browns' last win. That victory came on December 24, 2016 in a game against the San Diego Chargers -- that's right, the Chargers weren't even in Los Angeles yet.

This man has the key to the city. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/w3sMUIEFSD â The Checkdown Presented by Baker Mayfield (@thecheckdown) September 21, 2018

You know what else has changed a lot since their last win? Cleveland's starting QBs. Robert Griffin III was the starter in that 20-17 victory over the Chargers. Since then, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Tyrod Taylor have started for the Browns. By the look of tonight's comeback, Baker Mayfield has a good shot at being the starter in Week 4.

Below is a snapshot of what the world was like when the Browns last won and the major events that have happened since then.

What the world was like when the Browns last won:

-Latest Iphone: iPhone 7 (Plus)

-No. 1 Song: "Black Beatles" Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

-No. 1 Movie: 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

-Barack Obama was still president

The major events that have happened since the Browns' last win:

-The Chargers move to Los Angeles, January 12, 2017

-Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, January 20, 2017

-'Moonlight' Oscar Blunder, February 26, 2017

-The Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017

-Browns OT Joe Thomas retires, March 14, 2018

-Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May 19, 2018

-LeBron James signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, July 1 2018

-France wins 2018 World Cup, July 15, 2018

-Apple Inc. becomes first $1 trillion company, August 2, 2018