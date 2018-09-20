Carlos Hyde plays in TNF game, awaits birth of child

How's your Thursday night going? Maybe you left work a tad early to tune into Thursday Night Football. Perhaps your fantasy team has jumped out to an early lead. No matter what small victories you've racked up, your evening pales in comparison to Carlos Hyde's. The Cleveland RB is playing in tonight's Jets-Browns game while awaiting the impending birth of his child.

According to a couple of team sources, #Browns RB Carlos Hyde is expecting the birth of his child any minute now. Heâs expected to come straight to the stadium from hospital in time to play. Iâm told labor was induced last night, so a potentially long & joyful day for the Hydes. â Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 20, 2018

Oh yeah, if that weren't enough, he's also celebrating his 28th birthday. What. A. Night. Hyde has seven carries for 47 yards so far. The Browns will need more from Hyde, Baker Mayfield, and the entire Cleveland offense if they plan on overcoming the 14-3 deficit they face at halftime. Regardless of the game's outcome, Hyde will be the recipient of life's biggest W by night's end.

We'll keep you posted as more details on Hyde's Baby Watch become available.

Update:

Hyde scored a TD in the 3rd quarter and had the most adorable end zone celebration of the season (so far).

Update:

Hyde found the end zone again on a one-yard run to put the Browns ahead. Cleveland currently leads 21-17 with 2:04 left.