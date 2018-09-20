Watch Myles Garrett's poetry come to life

On the gridiron, Myles Garrett is every QB's worst nightmare personified. The last thing QBs want to see is the 6-foot-7, 272-pound DE coming at them full speed in pursuit of his next sack. Off the field, Garrett is a complex individual: He loves dinosaurs. He's afraid of spiders. He enjoys expressing his thoughts in poems. Watch Garrett's poetry come to life in the the first installment of 'The Poetry Minute.'

In "Be a Man," Garrett gives advice to men on how they can strengthen their bonds with loved ones. "The Poetry Minute" is Garrett's weekly series presented by The Checkdown. Come back next week to see more of Garrett's meaningful words expressed in a new animation.