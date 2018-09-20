Carr: 'It hurts your heart to see' Khalil Mack off Raiders

It's obvious through the first two games of the season the Oakland Raiders are sorely missing Khalil Mack.

Looking beyond coach Jon Gruden's somewhat strange comments about how difficult it is to find quality pass-rushers, it appears the Raiders are still trying to come to terms with knowing one of their defensive stalwarts isn't coming back.

"It's hard to watch him go out and strip-sack everybody," Carr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair. "He has done that so many times here, and it hurts your heart to see it, but at the same time, it doesn't hurt anymore.

"I'm happy for him. If you're a Raider fan, it's hard to see him do that. But just be happy for the guy. He has strained his tail off to get to where he's at. The fact he's making plays for someone else, we don't like it, but we can be happy for him because we all love him to death."

Carr captures the bittersweet feelings a lot of Mack's teammates feel for their former defensive anchor. While they might be happy to see Mack got a $141 million deal with the Bears, it has to be difficult to see him doing so well amid the Raiders' 0-2 start.