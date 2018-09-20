NFL Style Power Rankings

Who wore it best? Pro football players did.

Teams show up to games wearing their Sunday finest and change into jerseys and pads; it should be the other way around. Pregame suits and postgame outfits deserve more than a passing retweet. They deserve a place in fashion history.

That's what the weekly NFL Fashion Power Rankings aim to do. The best pregame arrival and postgame press conference looks are forever enshrined in this 10-player list. Bring your fashion A game each week or -- like the league itself -- it'll be next man up.

These are the 10 most fashionable NFL players through two weeks.

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You know we're in for a wild season when Ryan Fitzpatrick is now a fashion icon. And holy mother of the Harvard Crimson did this man get a glow up.

So things are getting WEIRD in Tampa right now. "It's nothing, man," Ryan Fitzpatrick said of this ensemble. "We've just gotta make sure we stay humble." https://t.co/UU09baUlnM pic.twitter.com/4h8qzXOWRc â JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 16, 2018

Chest hair, bomber jacket, chain, and shades. FitzMagic should raid DeSean Jackson's closet every week; he's got enough juice to lord over these rankings for a while.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/)

2. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

But wait... there's more!

It's not just a game day look for LeBron. #AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/ov9guFXUuD â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 9, 2018

Antonio Brown rolled up to training camp in a helicopter. He arrives in style wearing a LeBron-in-the-Finals-Suit-Shorts outfit or he doesn't arrive at all.

Looks like Cam rolled out of bed ready to play #RobeGame ï¿½ï¿½



(via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/FywZcF8Ck1 â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2018

3. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

That's was Cam Newton looked like in Week 1.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton participates in a news conference after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 31-24. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/)

That is was what Cam Newton looked like in Week 2.

Any questions? Let's move on.

4. Von Miller, OLB, Denver Broncos

Is that a Louis V cowboy hat ï¿½ï¿½ â Jason Giles (@jasongiles902) September 10, 2018

We cannot confirm or deny Louis Vuitton actually makes cowboy hats. But short of arriving on a bucking steed, you can't get more Broncos than this Von Miller look.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Every post-game presser is Jimmy GQ's runway. There's a reason why this fan account exists.

good morning to all the men in suits ï¿½ï¿½ â Jimmy Garoppolo fan acct (@marabaybay) September 18, 2018

6. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

The Texans are 0-2, but Deshaun Watson's wardrobe is undefeated.

Also: Props to DW4 for attaining jeans-cuffing nirvana.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives to a post-game news conference after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 31-20. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/)

7. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

Never forget that the Jags made Tom Brady do his press conference in a closet next to a green screen. He's essentially in THEE green screen closet. pic.twitter.com/B5Y1dvBuLU â Jonny Global (@Jonnybillions) September 16, 2018

Any closet within a 20-foot radius of the G.O.A.T. must be stocked with shoes. That's the rule.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/)

8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/)

What's more impressive: 10 touchdown passes over two weeks or Pat Mahomes' pocket square fold? You be the judge, Chiefs Kingdom.

9. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Dad Style is real and Philip Rivers is its unofficial ambassador. His style tells you he drives a minivan; his belt buckle says he'll turn that minivan around if there's too much monkey business.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr answers questions at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles won the game 33-13. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/)

10. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr walks off the podium at a news conference wearing red shoes after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles won the game 33-13. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/)

@derekcarrqb hey #4 can you hook me up with a pair of shoes? pic.twitter.com/L2qPYC3Kg6 â RAIDERS4LIFE (@blackops1974) August 6, 2018

Well if Derek Carr's just handing out red studded slippies, we'll take a pair. Or, like, 20 pairs.